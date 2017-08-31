US Army Reserve Aviation Command is conducting rescue operations in Texas
ABC News' Rob Marciano talks with one of the officers who are flying Black Hawks for rescues in Conroe, Texas.
ABC News' Rob Marciano talks with one of the officers who are flying Black Hawks for rescues in Conroe, Texas.
RG16: I don't understand why anyone would work for Trump. What a nasty man. If it's about loyalty to the country, maybe the people could serve the government in a different capacity, just not with him. He uses people, blames them for his own egregious mistakes, then throws them away like yesterday's garbage.
1.2k