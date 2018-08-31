US will 'cut all funds to UN agency for Palestinian refugees'

The US is reportedly preparing to slash all funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, prompting outrage from Palestinians and warnings that the move could spark unrest in region.

The Trump administration is expected to announce in coming weeks that it is ending all aid for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which supports Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank and Gaza as well as neighbouring countries.

The US is the single largest donor to UNRWA, giving around $350 million (£254 million) per year, and the cuts may force the agency to pare back education and medical services for 5 million Palestinians.

The White House is also expected to announce that it is abandoning the traditional definition of a Palestinian refugee and will only recognise around 500,000 Palestinians as having actual refugee status.

Taken together, the moves would represent a dramatic shift in US policy on one of the most sensitive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The changes closely align with the goals of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, to close down UNRWA and take the question of refugees off the negotiating table in future peace talks with Palestinians.

Benjamin Netanyahu believes UNRWA sets back the peace process Credit: Ronen Zvulun/Pool via AP More

The Palestinian Authority warned that destabilising UNRWA would “create unimaginable suffering and would destabilise the entire region”.

UNRWA was created in 1949 to support the 750,000 Palestinians displaced from their homes in what is today Israel by the fighting between Jewish and Arab forces. The displaced people settled in refugee camps in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

The agency recognises the descendants of the original 750,000 as also being refugees, meaning their current number stands at more than 5 million.

Palestinians insist the refugees have “the right of return” and must be allowed to go back to their pre-1948 lands under any peace deal. Israel has always opposed this because a large-scale return would drastically shift Israel’s demographic make up.

Mr Netanyahu argues the refugees are used as a political pawn by Arab leaders, who have encouraged them to hold on to false hopes of one day returning to Israel. He believes UNRWA perpetuates this idea and therefore makes the conflict harder to solve.

Jared Kushner (right) also favours "disrupting" UNRWA Credit: Photo by Israel Press Office /Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images More