This US airport remains the busiest in the world

Airports Council International World released the list of 2023’s busiest airports on Monday.

The top spots this year show how international travel has continued to rebound since the pandemic dip.

“Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fuelled by the international segment, propelled by several factors. Among these were the anticipated benefits from China’s reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions,” Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World’s director general, said in a statement. “The rankings highlight the crucial role these transportation hubs play in global connectivity, commerce, and economic development. Airports continue to demonstrate their resilience and adaptability amidst the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of global travel. ACI World remains dedicated to advocating for airports worldwide throughout pivotal stages of policy formulation and to advancing the pursuit of airport excellence.”

Here were the top 10 airports by passenger volume in 2023:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), maintaining the top spot with 104,635,151 passengers Dubai International Airport (DXB), up from number 5 with 86,994,365 passengers Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), down from number 2 with 81,755,538 passengers London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR), up from number 8 with 79,183,364 passengers Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND), up from number 16 with 78,719,302 passengers Denver International Airport (DEN), down from number 3 with 77,837,917 passengers Istanbul Airport (IST), maintaining its spot with 76,027,321 passengers Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), down from number 6 with 75,050,875 passengers Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), down from number 4 with 73,894,226 passengers New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), down from number 9 with 72,214,841 passengers

Travelers who want to check out some of the popular destinations these airports serve may be able to take advantage of airline stopover programs to do it. Even if a carrier’s home airport isn’t their final destination, many carriers allow travelers to add extended layovers in those cities.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Atlanta, Dubai and Dallas were the busiest airports in 2023