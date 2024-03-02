US airdropped aid into Gaza; groups blame Israel for deadly food line clash: Updates

The United States began airdropping humanitarian aid into the stricken Gaza Strip on Saturday, days after over 100 Palestinians were killed when witnesses said Israeli forces fired at people waiting for food in Gaza City.

U.S. Air Force C-130 cargo planes, along with Jordan's air force, conducted airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza for two hours on Saturday, according to U.S. Central Command. The planes dropped over 38,000 meals along the coastline of Gaza allowing for civilian access to the critical aid.

The Pentagon is planning for future airborne aid drops, according to a statement from Central Command. The parachute-borne packages have been packed so that they can be dropped safely in populated areas.

President Joe Biden announced Friday that the airdrops would begin, saying the U.S. would join Jordan and other countries to provide the airdrops of supplies, and would look to open up other avenues for delivering support. Residents of Gaza, overwhelmingly displaced due to Israel's ground offensive targeting Hamas, have suffered an ongoing humanitarian crisis with little access to food and critical supplies.

Humanitarian group officials have said airdrops aren't an efficient way to distribute aid, and are a measure of last resort.

"Innocent people got caught in a terrible war unable to feed their families, and you saw the response when they tried to get aid," Biden said. "But we need to do more, and the United States will do more."

Israel has denied that its military caused most of the deaths in Gaza City on Thursday during food distribution. According to spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, troops only fired warning shots when huge, threatening crowds of people surged. The military in a statement said dozens of Gazans were wounded as a result of "overcrowding, crowding and trampling."

"We didn’t open fire on those seeking aid,'' Hagari said. "Contrary to the accusations, we didn’t open fire on a humanitarian aid convoy, not from the air and not from land."

Palestinian health officials said most of the people treated at Al-Awda Hospital had been shot.

Over 30,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza since the start of the war after Hamas militants stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage.

Palestinians stand amid the rubble of a mosque that was destroyed in Israeli strikes in Deir El-Balah in central Gaza on March 2, 2024, as battles continue between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

Latest developments:

∎ Seven Hezbollah members were killed in separate Israeli strikes overnight and early Saturday, Lebanese officials and media said.

∎ An Israeli airstrike on Saturday struck tents outside the Emirati hospital in Rafah, killing 11 people and wounding about 50, including health workers, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

∎ Biden said Friday that "we're not there yet" on a cease-fire deal he previously said could be brokered by Monday. He said he still hoped a deal could be struck before Muslims begin observing the month of Ramadan beginning around March 10.

Large number of Palestinians killed, wounded were shot, groups say

The European Union's diplomatic service on Saturday urged for an international investigation into the chaotic surge for food in Gaza and actions by the Israeli military, saying that many of the people killed or wounded were hit by Israeli fire.

“The responsibility for this incident lays on the restrictions imposed by the Israeli army and obstructions by violent extremist(s) to the supply of humanitarian aid,” the European External Action Service said.

A United Nations team that visited Shifa Hospital in Gaza City reported "a large number of gunshot wounds" among the more than 200 people being treated there after the violence, the U.N. said.

Hundreds of people rushed about 30 trucks delivering food and aid to the north Thursday.

Ahmed Abdel Karim, who was treated for gunshot wounds to his feet, told the Associated Press he had been waiting for the aid trucks for two days, and was shot by Israeli troops.

"Everyone attacked and advanced on these trucks. Because of the large number, I could not get flour,” he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas war updates: US begins airdropping food into Gaza