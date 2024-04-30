US Air Force F-16 jet crashes at White Sands National Park, pilot ejected safely

A U.S. Air Force F-16 jet crashed near White Sands National Park in New Mexico, authorities said.

The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday near White Sands National Park west of Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, officials with the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base said.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, successfully ejected from the jet. The pilot was the only person in the jet when it crashed, officials said.

The pilot was taken to a hospital by ambulance for medical care, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.

All non-emergency personnel are urged to "avoid the area to prevent possible exposure to hazardous chemicals onboard the aircraft," officials said. Emergency response teams responded to the scene using the entrance road into White Sands National Park.

White Sands National Park remains open but certain areas are currently closed to the public to allow for emergency response, officials said. Community members can check the White Sands National Park website for information about closures at nps.gov/whsa/index.htm.

No further information has been released.

