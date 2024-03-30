Chance Perdomo, star of Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, dead at 27

Chance Perdomo, who starred on the television shows The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, has died. He was 27.

The British-American actor was killed in a motorcycle accident, his representatives told the Hollywood Reporter and other outlets in a statement. The statement did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crash, but reports said that nobody else was involved in the accident that killed Perdomo, a Los Angeles native who played the characters of Andre Anderson on Gen V and Ambrose Spellman on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” said the statement his representatives shared with the Hollywood Reporter. “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo’s work in Prime Video’s Gen V – a superhero series and spinoff of The Boys – was his most recent. His character was a popular student at a superhero university who could magnetically manipulate things.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” the producers of Gen V said in a statement on X. “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”