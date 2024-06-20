UPDATE: US 68 reopens in Clark County after wires down across road

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

U.S. 68 is back open, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

INITIAL REPORT:

A “utility emergency” has shut down U.S. 68 in Clark County.

Clark County dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that all lanes are closed on U.S. 68 North due to wires down in the roadway.

U.S. 68 is closed between SR 40 and SR 41

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use a different route.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

