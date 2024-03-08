US 60 and Loop 101 will be closed this weekend: What metro Phoenix drivers need to know

Several major metro Phoenix roadways like the U.S. 60 and Loop 101 will be closed or restricted over the weekend due to maintenance and construction.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported that there would be five major closures or restrictions to Valley roadways during the second weekend of March to provide work crews the safety and time to complete needed improvement and maintenance.

ADOT added that schedules were subject to change due to weather or other unpredictable circumstances. Find the latest traffic updates on az511.gov

Want to avoid traffic and stay moving this weekend on metro Phoenix roadways? Here's everything Arizona drivers need to know, including closure details and potential detours.

Eastbound US 60 closed between Loop 202 and Crismon Road

Details: Eastbound U.S. 60 would be closed between Loop 202 and Crimson Road for pavement improvement work, according to ADOT. The eastbound Power Road on-ramp for the U.S. 60 would also be closed, along with Loop 202 ramps leading to eastbound U.S. 60.

When: 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Alternative routes: ADOT recommends drivers traveling east exit ahead of the closure and use the eastbound lanes of Baseline Road or Southern Avenue before re-entering the freeway.

Northbound Loop 101 closed between Raintree Drive and Princess Drive/Rima Road

Details: The northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Scottsdale would be closed between Raintree Drive and Princess Drive/Pima Road for bridge survey work, according to ADOT. The northbound on-ramps at Cactus Road, Raintree Drive and Frank Loyd Wright Boulevard would be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday

Alternative routes: ADOT said drivers should exit Loop 101 and re-enter at the Princess Drive/Pima Road exit.

Westbound I-10 restricted to between Broadway and 40th Street

Details: Westbound Interstate 10 would be reduced to only three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street for lane stripping and safety barrier work, according to ADOT. The westbound off-ramps at Broadway Road and 40th Street would also be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Alternative routes: ADOT suggests drivers exit at Baseline Road or 32nd Street to avoid the restrictions.

Broadway Road closed between I-10 and 55th Street

Details: Both directions of Broadway Road would be closed between I-10 and 55th Street in Tempe for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to ADOT. Closures would also impact the eastbound connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway. ADOT said there would be no access to Broadway Road from 52nd Street.

When: 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday. Westbound Broadway Road traffic would temporarily reopen alongside the street's 1-10 off-ramp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to assist with nearby spring training traffic from Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Alternative routes: ADOT recommends drivers use southbound 48th Street to access Southern Road or Priest Drive, along with University Drive and State Route 143.

Were there any other closures or restrictions on Valley freeways?

Major closures or restrictions on metro Phoenix freeways weren't the only thing drivers needed to be aware of, according to ADOT.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road in Chandler would be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday. ADOT suggested drivers take an alternate exit at Chandler Boulevard.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Metro Phoenix traffic: US 60 and Loop 101 closed this weekend