US-59 at Kerr Reservoir closed after barge strikes bridge

UPDATE @ 3:18 P.M.

US-59 south of Sallisaw near the Sequoyah/LeFlore County line is expected to remain closed for at least several hours as Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) engineers conduct an inspection of the bridge.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and detour using I-40, SH-2 and SH-9.

ORIGINAL STORY

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has closed off US-59 south of Sallisaw at the Kerr Reservoir after a barge struck the bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers are diverting traffic away from the area while crews inspect the bridge to assess any possible damages.

No other information regarding the cause of the crash or possible damage to the bridge is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

