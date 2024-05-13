US 45 ramp to I-41 to close for at least 3 months this summer. Here's when it starts and more to know.

OSHKOSH ― The U.S. 45 ramp to southbound Interstate 41 will be closed for at least three months from the end of May to facilitate a road work project.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed the closure in a news release detailing the rehabilitation project on the I-41 Lake Butte des Morts causeway between State 21 and U.S. 45.

In addition to the closure of the U.S. 45 ramp, both directions of I-41 will be reduced from three lanes to two across Lake Butte des Morts starting May 28.

All lanes and ramps will temporarily reopen to traffic from July 22-28 when the project is suspended to accommodate EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport.

The detour route will follow U.S. 45 to State 21 to I-41.

Power of the Purse: Oshkosh Power of the Purse goes on as planned despite protest by LGBTQ+ advocates against speaker Bethany Hamilton

The project will see the replacement of structure approaches for I-41 bridges over the main channel of Lake Butte des Morts and the relocation of a 100-foot section of cable barrier on the west side of I-41 near the U.S. 45 interchange.

Existing safety and weight enforcement facilities along I-41 are also expected to be replaced.

Commuters are asked to visit https://projects.511wi.gov/butte-des-morts/ and https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-ne/ for more updates and information.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: US 45 ramp onto Interstate 41 in Oshkosh to close for three months