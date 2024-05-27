US 45 ramp to I-41 to close for 4 months starting Tuesday in Oshkosh. Here's how it could impact your commute.

Rehabilitation of Interstate 41 on Lake Butte des Morts Bridge in Winnebago County begins May 28 and is expected to finish in the fall of 2024. Work will include pavement repairs, replacing cable guard and replacing existing safety and weight enforcement facilities. The work is separate from the I-41 major project between Appleton and De Pere.

OSHKOSH – Starting Tuesday, the U.S. 45 ramp to southbound Interstate 41 will be closed for four months to facilitate a $2.04 million road works project.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued a reminder in a news release ahead of the planned rehabilitation project on the I-41 Lake Butte des Morts causeway between State 21 and U.S. 45.

Construction is expected to finish in October, according to the release.

In addition to the closure of the U.S. 45 ramp, both directions of I-41 will be reduced from three lanes to two across Lake Butte des Morts starting Tuesday.

All lanes and ramps will temporarily reopen to traffic from July 22-28 when the project is suspended to accommodate EAA AirVenture.

The detour route will follow U.S. 45 to State 21 to I-41.

The project will see the replacement of structure approaches for I-41 bridges over the main channel of Lake Butte des Morts and the relocation of a 100-foot section of cable barrier on the west side of I-41 near the U.S. 45 interchange.

Existing safety and weight enforcement facilities along I-41 are also expected to be replaced.

Commuters are asked to visit https://projects.511wi.gov/butte-des-morts/ and https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-ne/ for more updates and information.

