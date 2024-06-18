Dozens of stoplights along US 23 could get removed in state plan to improve traffic flow

Motorists in Delaware County contend with 39 traffic lights along U.S. 23 between Worthington and Waldo in Marion County, many of them snarling traffic, and, worse, causing crashes, some of them deadly.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday recommended eliminating all but seven or fewer of those lights along the 23-mile stretch in an attempt to improve traffic and improve safety.

In September, DeWine called the corridor "unacceptable," and announced a series of public hearings and meetings to discuss alternative traffic schemes for the most dangerous intersections.

Monday's announcement at the Delaware Area Career Center didn't specify which schemes, such as overpasses, traffic circles or interchanges, would be employed. But the Ohio Department of Transportation did identify the removal of seven traffic signals, including those between Pennsylvania Avenue north to Route 229. That would begin the initial design stage of the project. That portion alone would cost $17 million.

Travelers snagged in southbound traffic along U.S. 23 at Lewis Center Road in Lewis Center. Heavy traffic is expected to remain throughout the afternoon and evening.

"You're looking at a total investment, and these are estimates, of $1.4 to $1.9 billion to do this suite of seven projects," said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

It's a steep price tag, but this is familiar territory for ODOT.

“ODOT is no stranger to tackling major projects by taking small bites over several years rather than waiting decades for all the funding to be available at once," said Marchbanks.

ODOT still projects that this undertaking will last 8 to 10 years according to Marchbanks, and this timetable may complicate its trajectory.

"I think we have an obligation to come forward to the people of Ohio and say, if we are going to deal with this problem of Route 23, this is what we think is the best solution," DeWine said. "It's going to be incumbent upon future legislators to figure out how to pay for it. That is a ton of money. And we have a lot of other needs around the state of Ohio."

Jack Marchbank, the Director of the ODOT speaks about the proposed US Route 23 Connect project at Columbus State Community College in Delaware, Ohio, on Monday, June 17.

ODOT reported that nine people died and 72 were injured from 2020 to 2024 along the 23-mile corridor, with the average rush-hour commute lasting about 40 minutes. ODOT estimates both will increase substantially by 2050 without roadway improvements.

"This small stretch of U.S. 23 is a vital corridor for freight, and those living and working in this area depend on it - but this road is not on par with the other routes that connect our major cities and even some of our mid-sized communities," DeWine said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks about the proposed US Route 23 Connect project at Columbus State Community College in Delaware, Ohio, on Monday, June 17.

In addition to replacing traffic lights with improved intersections, ODOT's U.S. 23 Connect proposes to widen lanes, add several interchanges, and construct overpasses to reduce commute times to less than 30 minutes and reduce crashes by 50%.

ODOT is planning five public meetings held at locations across the corridor and online beginning on Aug. 6 at a time and place to be announced. Those interested can call ODOT at 740-833-8268 for more information. Recommendations are not final decisions. ODOT will present more details on the options during five public meetings in coming months.

ODOT officials have already held several public hearings, yielding about 600 public comments.

ODOT Strategic Transportation and Development also is studying the needs of Ohio's entire transportation network due to Ohio's growing population and economic development such as the Intel chip manufacturing facility in New Albany.

