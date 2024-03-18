US-23 Flex Route work resumes, expected to last months

US-23 Flex Route construction resumed Monday, with road and ramp closures expected to last for months in Green Oak Township.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is beginning work on both directions of US-23 between M-36 and Lee Road, officials wrote in a release.

Both eastbound and westbound Silver Lake Road are expected to remain closed from Whitmore Lake Road to Fieldcrest Drive until Aug. 16. The detour to access the freeway is Whitmore Lake Road/Fieldcrest Drive and Lee Road/M-36.

The northbound and southbound ramps at Silver Lake Road are also expected to be closed until Aug. 16. The detour for northbound traffic is M-36 and Lee Road. The southbound detour is M-36.

A carpool lot at Silver Lake Road will also be closed until Aug. 16.

MDOT's $162 million construction project will extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96, reconfiguring interchanges, replacing bridges, and other related work.

