US 127 paving in Ingham County will close lanes for several days

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing one lane of northbound U.S. 127 from Jolly Road to Dunckel Road to pave a median crossover.

Southbound U.S. 127 will have one lane open during the work, which will get underway at 7 a.m. Saturday and continue through 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The median work will require the U.S. 127 zipper wall to remain in the configuration of one southbound lane and two northbound lanes, with northbound U.S. 127 traffic restricted to one lane from Jolly to Dunckel roads.

The work is part of the $205 million plan to rebuild U.S. 127 from Interstate 96 to I-496 to address safety concerns, improve road geometrics, and improve vehicular movement.

In addition, the project is expected to improve and rebuild bridges through the area and update drainage, signs, and pavement markings in Ingham County.

For project news and updates, visit www.Michigan.gov/127Corridor, and/or contact MDOT-127Corridor@Michigan.gov.

