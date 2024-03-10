US 127 construction starts Monday between I-496 and I-96. Here's what you need to know

A Michigan Department of Transportation graphic shows the area of construction along U.S. 127, as well as information on construction updates.

LANSING — Drivers heading south on U.S. 127 this week should be prepared for slow traffic and backups south of Interstate 496 as the latest phase of a years-long highway rebuild gets underway in earnest.

Workers are beginning a major reconstruction of 3.7 miles of the north-south artery from Interstate 496 in Lansing to an area north of Mason Monday.

The 2024 phase includes realigning and widening the freeway, reconfiguring interchanges and improving 18 bridges to ease congestion and improve safety along the heavily traveled thoroughfare, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

MDOT finished a $62 million project on U.S. 127 between M-36 in Mason and the Ingham County/Jackson County line in 2023. In preparation for this year's work, crews began building crossover lanes for a $205 million rebuild of the freeway between I-96 north to I-496 last fall.

Here's a look at what is planned, and when.

What's happening this summer?

This year's work will be on the northbound side of U.S. 127, with all traffic shifted to three lanes on the southbound side. The northbound lanes of U.S. 127 will be closed starting Monday, through November, MDOT said.

MDOT plans to use a moveable "zipper barrier" to create two northbound lanes and one southbound lane in the morning, changing over to two southbound lanes and one northbound lane in the afternoon.

MDOT said it plans to accelerate work on the stretch between I-96 and Dunckel early this year to get it open by mid-June.

For all of 2024, there will be no access to Trowbridge Road for northbound drivers. Until mid-June, drivers headed north will have no access to Dunckel Road, according to project information posted online.

Why is MDOT tearing up U.S. 127?

Commuters and other drivers along I-496 and U.S. 127 to I-96 have long put up with congestion and crashes along the freeway — particularly during morning and evening rush hours — in part because of the number of lanes and the way they are configured where I-496 and U.S. 127 meet.

MDOT said northbound traffic issues are caused at peak times, in part, because of a reduction in the number of driving lanes starting at Dunckel Road, high volumes of traffic entering the highway at that point and the lane configuration where I-496 and U.S. 127 split.

Southbound drivers struggle at peak times because of limited lanes along I-496 and southbound U.S. 127 where the freeways meet near Trowbridge Road.

MDOT said the problems will only get worse if nothing is done.

How will this year's work address those problems?

Plans call for permanent third lanes to be added. Northbound U.S. 127 will receive a new lane from Dunckel to I-496, with an extended acceleration lane. Southbound traffic will receive a third lane in the same stretch of road.

In addition, the freeways will include two lanes from northbound U.S. 127 to westbound I-496, and two full-time lanes for southbound traffic onto U.S. 127.

Ramps at the Dunckel and Trowbridge interchanges will be reconfigured to improve traffic flow and cut down on the number of crashes, an MDOT representative said in a Jan. 16 webinar. Trowbridge Road's current exit, for instance, which limits traffic to 25 mph, is being moved eastward and realigned to allow traffic to travel at 45 mph.

Eighteen bridges will get improvements. There also will be some lighting upgrades, MDOT said.

