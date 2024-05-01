Urn reported stolen and other reports
May 1—Police received a report at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday of a theft of an urn at 1101 Lakewood Ave.
Semi fire reported
A semi was reported on fire at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 12 in Albert Lea.
Gas driveoff reported
Police received a report at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday of a gas driveoff from Sunday evening at 1820 Margaretha Ave.
Identity theft reported
Police received a report of possible identity theft at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday of a resident on Academy Avenue.
Dock panels stolen
Police received a report at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday of eight dock panels that had been taken from a yard at 425 Lakeview Boulevard in Albert Lea. Each panel was estimated at over $200.
Thefts reported at stores
A pool valued at $300 was reported stolen at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday at Big Lots, 2614 Bridge Ave.
Police received a report at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday of a man who tried to steal a $100 piece of meat at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave.