Urn reported stolen and other reports

May 1—Police received a report at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday of a theft of an urn at 1101 Lakewood Ave.

Semi fire reported

A semi was reported on fire at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 12 in Albert Lea.

Gas driveoff reported

Police received a report at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday of a gas driveoff from Sunday evening at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday of a resident on Academy Avenue.

Dock panels stolen

Police received a report at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday of eight dock panels that had been taken from a yard at 425 Lakeview Boulevard in Albert Lea. Each panel was estimated at over $200.

Thefts reported at stores

A pool valued at $300 was reported stolen at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday at Big Lots, 2614 Bridge Ave.

Police received a report at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday of a man who tried to steal a $100 piece of meat at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave.