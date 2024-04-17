Urn found floating in Texas pond, cops say. Inside it was a ‘distressing discovery’

An investigation is underway following a “distressing discovery” involving the contents of an urn found floating in a pond, Texas cops say.

Inside the urn, found by a park ranger at 3:50 p.m. April 16 at Copper Sage Park in The Woodlands, was a human fetus in its early stages of development, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not release any additional details about the fetus. The sheriff’s office said the fetus would be taken to the Montgomery County Forensics Center for “an autopsy and thorough investigation.”

“We understand the gravity of this situation and the impact it may have on our community,” according to the sheriff. “In times like these, it is important for us to come together in support and prayer. Please know that we are working diligently to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.”

The Woodlands is about a 30-mile drive north of Houston.

