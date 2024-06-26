Urgent repairs continue for second night on Gila River Bridge along Interstate 10

Interstate 10 at the Gila River Bridge will remain under emergency repairs through Thursday with a lane closure and reduced speed.

Through 6 a.m. Thursday, the Wild Horse Pass Corridor stretch of I-10 eastbound will have one lane open, with a 35 mph speed limit between mileposts 173-172, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

"Drivers are advised to reduce their speed, drive with caution, expect delays, and allow extra travel time," read an ADOT Facebook post.

Repairs began Tuesday morning and continued overnight.

According to ADOT spokeswoman Marcy McMacken, law enforcement reported an area of the bridge that was worn down to the underlying rebar. Bridge engineers determined the structure was safe for traffic and both lanes were eventually reopened at reduced speed limit after a metal plate was placed over the damaged area, she said.

Eastbound lanes were closed again at 9 p.m. Tuesday for "urgent" repair work, McMacken said. Repairs consisted of loose concrete removal, the cleaning and replacing of reinforcing steel and the pouring of high-strength concrete.

The bridge's left eastbound lane reopened after repairs were done by 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to McMacken. The second lane will reopen Thursday morning after the poured concrete hardens, she said.

The 60-year-old bridge was inspected in February 2023 with its next inspection scheduled for February 2025, according to McMacken.

"The bridge deck was rated in fair condition on the last inspection. A bridge with a fair rating is safe to drive with primary structural elements considered sound, but may have minor deficiencies," McMacken wrote in an email.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: I-10 repairs continue for 2nd night on 60-year-old Gila River Bridge