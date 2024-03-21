‘Urgent’: North Bay police chief asks Safeway to beef up security due to increased crime inside store

(KRON) — A police chief in Sonoma County is fed up with the crime that keeps happening in his city’s local Safeway. The Sebastopol Police Department’s chief, Ronald Nelson, wrote a letter to Safeway’s president of the stores in Northern California.

Nelson, in a two-page letter, requested for Safeway to hire more security at its store on 406 N Main St. in Sebastopol. The police chief addressed his concerns about an uptick in criminal activities such as theft and loitering.

Specifically, Nelson requests more security staffing during afternoon hours when loitering and theft tend to peak, the chief wrote. Nelson adds that high school students are dismissed from school and are often the culprits in “creating an undesirable environment for paying customers.”

To push progress in his requests to the grocery chain giant, Nelson is inviting Safeway to collaborate with the Sebastopol Police Department to implement tactics to deter crimes inside the store.

KRON4 reached out to Safeway for comment on Nelson’s letter and requests. A company spokesperson wrote the following.

“We take these comments seriously and we are looking into their concerns,” a Safeway spokesperson said.

The full letter written by Nelson to Safeway President, Northern California Division, Karl Schroeder can be viewed below.

Sebastopol is located in Sonoma County. It is roughly 10 miles east of Santa Rosa.

