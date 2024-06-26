Urgent Coffee Recall: FDA Warns of Potentially Fatal Food Poisoning Risk — See the Full List

In a concerning development for coffee enthusiasts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a nationwide recall of nearly 300 types of canned coffee products. This affects a wide range of brands and coffee roasters, initiated by Snapchill LLC, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The coffee company’s voluntary recall comes after it was discovered that their manufacturing process could potentially lead to a dangerous and potentially fatal type of food poisoning.

How did the nationwide coffee recall happen?

The recalled canned coffee products were distributed across the United States through various coffee roasters, retail locations and direct online sales from Snapchill. The issue was brought to light when the FDA notified Snapchill that their low acid canned food manufacturing process was not filed with the FDA, as mandated by regulations.

What is Snapchill Coffee?

Snapchill’s unique process of producing cold canned coffee has gained a loyal following for its innovative approach to preserving the fresh flavor of coffee. Unlike traditional hot brewing methods, Snapchill’s technology chills the coffee instantly, enhancing the taste.

The risk of Botulism connected to the nationwide coffee recall

The FDA’s alert highlights that Snapchill’s manufacturing process “could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods.” This overgrowth could cause Botulism, a rare but severe illness characterized by muscle paralysis, difficulty breathing and even death. Symptoms can range from general weakness and dizziness to double vision and trouble speaking or swallowing. More severe symptoms include muscle weakness, abdominal swelling and constipation. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), they can appear anywhere from four hours to eight days after consuming contaminated food. Seek immediate medical attention if you are experiencing any of these symptoms.

As of now, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products. Additionally, Snapchill has not found any evidence of botulinum toxin in their products. They are fully cooperating with the FDA.

How to spot a recalled coffee product

Check your canned coffee products for specific identifiers. The recalled products have various roaster and brand names, with can sizes ranging from 7 oz to 12 oz. Look for language like “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” beneath the nutrition facts panel. In some cases, the text “Snapchill Coffee” comes on the label. You can find the full lis of products here.

If you purchased recalled products, the FDA advises to destroy them or return them to Snapchill or a place of purchase for a full refund, with proof of purchase. You should also remain aware of the sources and handling of your food and beverage choices. Ensure that your canned goods come from a reputable source with proper storage. This can reduce the risk of food poisoning. Additionally, staying informed about food safety alerts can help you make safer choices.

Make your own coffee at home! Use our recipes for Homemade Cold Brew and Homemade Coffee Creamer.

More in food health news:

How Adding Nuts to a Low-Carb Diet Boosts Mood and Burns Fat Faster: Breakthrough Study

A Plant-Based Diet Can Have Adverse Health Effects if Ultra-Processed Food Is Included, a New Study Shows

New Study Finds That This Common Low-Calorie Sweetener Could Increase Your Risk of a Heart Attack or Stroke