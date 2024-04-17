Urgent care worker posing as nurse assaults over a dozen women, Pennsylvania cops say

Additional charges have been filed against an urgent care worker arrested in March as a result of him posing as a nurse and assaulting patients, police said.

Ramon Garcia, 33, of Philadelphia, who was employed by Carbon Health Urgent Care as a medical assistant, was arrested March 11 on charges of assault and invasion of privacy, McClatchy News previously reported.

Since then, 12 additional victims have come forward resulting in Garcia facing 24 charges, according to an April 12 news release from the Abington Township Police Department

Garcia is accused of performing two vaginal exams, a hands-on breast exam, watching patients change into medical gowns, placing victims’ hands on his groin while drawing blood, and “secretly photographing or videotaping patients in exam rooms or the bathrooms of the medical facility,” police said.







Garcia also provided his phone number to patients and “made inappropriate comments” about their bodies, according to authorities.

As a medical assistant, Garcia’s primary responsibilities included “signing in patients, taking vital signs, and if directed by a physician, to take blood samples,” police said in a March 11 news release announcing his initial arrest.

Garcia was arraigned on the new charges on April 11, according to officials.

“We are aware of the shocking charges of sexual misconduct by Ramon Garcia who is no longer employed at Carbon Health,” a Carbon Health spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement on April 17. “We have conducted a thorough internal investigation and are consulting with an external investigator on this matter. Carbon Health is dedicated to maintaining a safe environment at all of our facilities and we are continuing to fully cooperate with law enforcement and other relevant authorities in their investigation.”

Garcia’s bail was set at $150,000 cash on top of his previous bail of $99,000. Garcia was unable to make bail and remains at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, according to police.

Garcia worked at the Carbon Health Urgent Care in Abington Township location since July 2023, McClatchy News reported in March. Police said he may have previously worked at other Carbon Health Urgent Care facilities, including ones in Montgomery Township and Dresher.

Anyone who believes they might have been a victim of Garcia is asked to contact Abington Township Police at 267-536-1102.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

