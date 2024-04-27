Urbana Police searching for armed robber

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in contributing to the arrest of an armed robber who stole money from an Urbana business Friday afternoon.

Around 2:37 p.m., a man entered an unnamed business wearing dark clothes and a mask. He revealed he had a gun and demanded the cashier give him money. After the cashier handed money over to the suspect, the suspect fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex.

He was then seen getting into a red 4-door sedan.

Police say they stopped a vehicle that matched the description of the one the suspect took off in; however, no arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information calls 217-384-2320. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.

