Urbana Police chase results in three arrests, one person still at-large

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three juveniles are under arrest in Urbana after police said they led officers on a car chase through town Thursday evening. Another person who was in the car is still on the run.

Officials with the Urbana Police Department said that just before 7 p.m., a Patrol Sergeant witnessed a car turn in front of him in “a dangerous maneuver” at the intersection of Washington and Vine Streets. At least one person inside the car is said to have displayed a gun and some of the people inside were wearing masks.

Teenage motorcycle driver killed in overnight Champaign crash

The Sergeant started following the car, and officials said it continued to drive erratically. The car did not have a license plate, officials added, and the Sergeant began coordinating with other officers for a response.

Once other police officers joined the pursuit, officials said the car did not stop and eventually lost control, ran off the road and came to a rest in an empty lot. The five occupants then got out and tried to run.

Four of the five were caught — one adult and three juveniles. Officers found ammunition inside the vehicle, but no gun. If anyone finds a gun on their property they are urged to call 911.

Pro-Palestinian protestors rally again at UIUC

The adult was later released from custody while the juveniles were taken to the Champaign County Youth Detention Center. All three were booked on preliminary charges of aggravated resisting a police officer, as one officer was hurt during the arrests. One of the juveniles was also booked on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.