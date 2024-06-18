Urbana Fire Department trains for heavy machinery rescues

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department brushed up on their machine training skills on Monday.

The circuits they went through will help them be better prepared when it comes to saving a construction worker, farmer, and many others who deal with heavy machinery.

Captain Trent Short said this is valuable information, because you never know when the call is coming.

“It could be once a year, could be six times a year. Just depends on what’s going on,” he said. “And that’s the problem, is if you don’t use the skills, you lose it. So that’s why we want to get our hands on this, even if it’s not on the schedule, just as a machine familiarization.”

Short said they do this training once or twice a month.

