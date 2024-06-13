Urbana Fire Department breaks ground on two new fire stations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department will have two new state-of-the-art stations by this time next year. City officials and community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Nearly nine months ago, the City of Urbana was at square one with finding a way to build two new fire stations. Now, the plan is in motion.

“I strongly believe that you’ve got to know what you’re working with and what you have before you can make a plan to fix it. And that’s what we’ve done,” Mayor Diane Marlin said.

Mayor Diane Marlin says staying within the budget was a top priority. The city worked with construction companies to find ways to keep the cost down.

“And that was very important because since COVID, you hear horror stories of people going out for construction and suddenly the costs have doubled and we just didn’t want to have that,” said Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin.

Tuscola firefighters tour new firehouse with beloved Captain

Making sure the city continued to support union workers was also important.

“So we’re 100% union labor,” Marlin added. “We want it to encourage the include as much as we could. Minority women and minority owned businesses.”

Most of the sub contractors are local businesses. And 30 percent of those companies are from Urbana. With the planning process squared away, crews officially broke ground on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Blake Kuhns said the current fire stations two and three were built in the 60s and 70s.

“These two stations have been a long time coming,” Kuhns said.

The new ones will put health and wellness at the forefront.

Urbana Fire Department recognizes cardiac arrest rescue during Illinois Marathon

Kuhns says fire fighters are nine percent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer and 14 percent more likely to die with cancer.

“These new stations will help us separate those areas from the apparatus bay to our our sleeping or living quarters to help hopefully help prevent that,” Kuhns added.

It’ll also have better training spaces and focus on environmental sustainability with solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling.

“This is really representing best practices all around,” Marlin said.

The entire plan will cost about $15.6 million dollars. Fire station two will be on East Mumford drive and South Philo road. Station three will be on Bradley and Goodwin avenues.

Mayor Marlin says it is still undecided on what they’ll do with the old two buildings.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.