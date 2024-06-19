Urban League releases State of Black Cincinnati report, summarizing a decade of research

Christie Kuhns, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, presents the organization's newest report: “The State of Black Cincinnati: Journey to Parity.”

Cincinnati has seen big wins in its pursuit for equity over the last decade. But the city still has much further to go, according to a newly released report from the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio.

The nonprofit held a press conference with city leaders Juneteenth morning to go over its findings from "The State of Black Cincinnati: Journey to Parity," an update to a similar report conducted in 2015 that evaluated inclusivity and equity among the city's economics, employment, COVID-19 outcomes, health, education, housing, criminal justice and civic engagement. The data-driven work paints a picture of how things stand for Black Cincinnatians, and includes guidance on action steps to make the city better.

2015 report: Cincinnati is two cities

"We need all of us working collaboratively because this work is so tough, it is so hard. And by the very definition of it being generational poverty, it's going to take generations to disrupt it," said Christie Kuhns, president and CEO of the Urban League.

Here are some key takeaways from the report:

Median household income for Black families lags

Cincinnati needs to address significant economic disparities by providing economic support and financial opportunities to Black residents. In 2021, the median household income for Black families was $31,520, while the median household income for white families was $70,909.

Black incarceration rates high and increasing

Black incarceration rates are exceptionally high and have been climbing in recent decades. Black youth made up 56% of the Department of Youth Services' juvenile population in 2018, and Black incarceration rates in Ohio have increased by 125% since 1978.

More Blacks see Cincinnati as inclusive

In a survey, more than half of Black respondents said they viewed Cincinnati as inclusive, compared to 39% of respondents in 2015.

Seven out of ten Black respondents say their quality of life is good

The survey also showed an increase in quality of life in Cincinnati, as 71% of Black respondents rated their quality of life as good or excellent compared to 59% in 2015.

Black health, life expectancy lags

Black residents have a lower life expectancy and higher rates of illness than white Cincinnatians. "Still today, where you are born, as this report so clearly articulates, has a profound impact on not just the employment and educational opportunities you can get, but how long you will live," Mayor Aftab Pureval said during Wednesday's press conference.

What the Urban League report recommends

The report outlined the following policy recommendations:

Economic empowerment through job creation and support for Black-owned businesses.

Education reforms to provide equal opportunities for all students.

Housing policies that promote affordable and equitable housing development.

Health initiatives to address disparities and improve access to care.

Criminal justice reforms to ensure fair treatment and reduce racial biases.

Reggie Harris, a Cincinnati council member, said the 2015 report was "the central text" when he participated in an African American leadership development program.

"It was the roadmap for us to think about our development, our leadership plans," Harris said. "And for me, I see this updated report in 2024 as the same. It has to be our roadmap for parity. It paints a clear, raw, sobering and undeniably challenging landscape for Black Cincinnatians. However, it also provides us, again, with actual steps and a pathway to parity."

That's exactly what the report's author, Candra Reeves, hopes the community will take from her work.

"Ultimately, I want everyone who reads 'Journey to Parity' to feel compelled to act," Reeves said.

"It's on the elected officials, in order to be held accountable, and this report does that," Pureval said.

The full report is available on the Urban League's website.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Urban League provides State of Black Cincinnati report, action steps