Urban Land Institute survey offers recommendations for future development in Marshall

MARSHALL — A global nonprofit education and research organization has weighed in on recommendations for future development in the city.

The Urban Land Institute in late May interviewed dozens of community stakeholders about how best to enhance and maintain Marshall’s community character and amenities while also pursuing further economic development in the form of Ford Motor Co.'s electric vehicle battery plant, BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, as well as future development of the Marshall Area Jobs Opportunities and Recreation Campus.

The Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance and the city of Marshall, with the support ofFord, convened the interview panel in late May. Panelists interviewed 84 people — representing a diverse group of community stakeholders — about opportunities that will be generated with the arrival of Ford’s BlueOval plant, which will create 1,700 jobs and is scheduled to begin production in 2026.

The panel has produced a 56-page summary based on feedback provided during the interviews and ULI’s independent analysis of the data. With the wide-ranging economic impact of the BlueOval Battery plant, ULI's recommendations include:

Environmental and recreational investments at the MAJOR Campus, such as additional parks, greenspace and trails, and the activation of Bear Creek as a community gathering space and tourist attraction,

Improved community services, such as daycare and public safety and investments in education and workforce development,

Thoughtful neighborhood design and affordable housing, and

Regular communication about construction updates and building details.

“Marshall has a unique opportunity to boost our local economy with BlueOval Battery Park Michigan and we are committed to listening to feedback from community residents,” James Durian, CEO of MAEDA, said in a statement. “ULI’s recommendations aim to help us grow economic opportunity for residents while preserving Marshall’s small town historic character.”

Construction progress at the site of the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan on Michigan Avenue in Marshall Township on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Interview participants represented a variety of community sectors in Marshall, including real estate, housing, green spaces, environmental services, and economic and land development.

“Feedback about the future of our community is especially helpful as our city moves forward on updates to our master plan,” Marshall City ManagerDerek Perry said. “After decades of job loss, it will be rewarding to develop a plan that accounts for more foot traffic to our small businesses and more tax revenue to our local economy.”

The ULI survey identified housing and workforce development as two areas with opportunities for future growth. As more people come to live and work in Marshall, property values are expected to increase and demand for housing is expected to rise. Interviewees also highlighted the importance of investing in workforce development as the demand for workers from regional employers will increase.

“Since the Ford project was announced, we’ve talked about its ability to create economic opportunities not just for Marshall but for the broader region,” Calhoun County Administrator/Controller Kelli Scott said. “Now with these ULI survey results, we have incredible insight into the ways our local and regional stakeholders want to accomplish that.”

The ULI survey findings also showed that existing outreach efforts are "on the right track," including Ford’s contributions to community facilities and programs. To date, the automaker has invested more than $370,000 in a variety of attractions and programs in Calhoun County.

“We welcome ongoing community input as we continue our collaborations and identify future investment opportunities,” Gabby Bruno, Ford’s community relations director, said. “These insights will help inform our efforts to strengthen Ford’s presence in Marshall to the benefit of our neighbors, future employees and their families.”

The MAJOR Campus covers nearly 2,000 acres west of the city of Marshall. Its boundaries include Michigan Avenue (M-96) to the north, the Kalamazoo River to the south, 12 Mile Road to the west and Bear Creek to the east.

Ford's BlueOval plant will ultimately occupy more than 500 acres east of 13 Mile Road on the MAJOR Campus.

To view the full ULI summary report, visit choosemarshall.com.

