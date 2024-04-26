Ur crooked. Ur fat. Arizona lawmakers brainstorm ideas

Companies make phones now that come with parental controls that restrict access to social media, prevent the ability to text, block spam and only accept calls from pre-programmed numbers.

We need to buy a bunch of those — immediately — for members of the Arizona Legislature.

Before I tell you why, however, I must to offer my heartfelt apologies to our state’s children:

Kids, we grown-ups insult you every day when we refer to the behavior of rude, silly, misbehaving adults as “juvenile.” We’re sorry.

Kern used his indictment to ask for money

Sen. Anthony Kern instructs people gathered in the gallery not to leave during a recess at the Arizona House of Representatives on April 17, 2024.

I’m going to keep this short because, as a grown-up, I’m embarrassed for my tribe.

It started with a donation solicitation from Republican Arizona state Sen. Anthony Kern.

He is one of the 11 fake electors who was indicted by a grand jury on nine felony counts related to his participation in the attempt to invalidate the 2020 election and, essentially, stage a coup for Donald Trump.

In response to this, Kern tried to portray himself as a “victim” in a contribution appeal he posted on the internet.

Under a headline reading, “When President Trump called for my aid, I answered,” Kern wrote, “My reward, a crooked democrat Attorney General prosecuting with 9 fabricated felonies.”

Hernandez touched off a name-calling war

Rep. Alma Hernandez speaks in support of a procedural vote to fast-track the repeal of the 1864 abortion ban during a legislative session at the Arizona House of Representatives.

Democratic state Sen. Alma Hernandez, reading this, responded with a post on X, formerly Twitter, “LOL, yes, please donate help fund @anthonykernAZ’s legal team because he’s a crook and a liar who was just indicted on 9 felonies for thinking he was being cute for Trump. Where’s @realDonaldTrump now? Will he come to the rescue, or will you end up in jail together?”

To which Kern responded, “Hey Alma, your fellow democrat was right … you really should lose weight.”

Then, as if such a thing is possible (because these days, it is) the exchange and its responses went downhill from there.

I’d provide you with examples, but feeling gross from having traveled this far on that dark, slippery slope, I’ll stop here.

