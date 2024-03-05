2 arrested after shooting victims located in Uptown, CMPD says

Two people were shot Monday afternoon along Hilo Drive off North Tryon Street, said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police, soon after, located the two shooting victims who were in a car in Uptown on North Tryon Street near Trade Street.

One was shot in the leg, the other in the arm.

One victim was taken to Atrium Health CMC with life-threatening injuries.

The other shooting victim had minor injuries.

Two suspects are in custody, CMPD said.

North Tryon was closed due to the investigation.

No further information was released.

