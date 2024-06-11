Uptown pub, NoDa restaurant among spots that didn’t make the grade on health inspections

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of May, according to data pulled June 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 688 such establishments, 10 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in May that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Food establishments that score below a 70 immediately have their permits revoked, according to state law.

Restaurants that scored below a 90 in May ranged from an Uptown pub and NoDa ramen spot to a fast-food joint and more:

Cottage Restaurant, 1704 Harris Houston Road in Charlotte (85/B)

Deejai Noodle Bar, 3629 N. Davidson St. in Charlotte (85/B)

Eastway Express, 1500 Eastway Drive in Charlotte (86.5/B)

LoSo Tavern, 4548 Old Pineville Road in Charlotte (86.5/B)

Nick’s Gyros and Seafood, 1600 Remount Road in Charlotte (87/B)

Popeyes, 4422 Sunset Road in Charlotte (86.5/B)

República Restaurant & Lounge, 11315 E. Independence Blvd. in Matthews (89/B)

Rí Rá Irish Pub & Restaurant, 208 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (86.5/B)

Supermercado El Mariachi Restaurant/Market, 6301 N. Tryon St. (88/B)

Waffle House, 3309 Queen City Drive in Charlotte (88.5/B)

