'Uptown Parklet' could become a permanent community space in Sheboygan's downtown

SHEBOYGAN — The popular "Uptown Parklet" could become a permanent public space downtown.

City Administrator Casey Bradley is exploring a plan to make part of the 800 block on St. Clair Avenue, between Paradigm Coffee and Music and 8th Street Ale Haus, open year-round and closed to vehicles, following Common Council approval March 4.

Paradigm Coffee and Music owner Kate Krause and 8th Street Ale Haus co-owner Kurt Jensen piloted the parklet at the beginning of the pandemic. Typically, part of the street is closed with picnic tables and boxed flowers from Memorial Day weekend to October.

"We activated an outdoor space, and it was great, and people really took advantage of it," Krause said.

Another part of North Eighth Street is closed at Pennsylvania Avenue for 8th Streatery outdoor dining on Tuesdays in the summer.

A section of St. Clair Ave. has been converted into a parklet featuring benches and even a fairly large tree, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Pushing to make the Uptown Parklet permanent has been in the works for some time.

Krause worked with Green Bicycle Company co-owner and founder Heather Cleveland and Honey & Ace owner Jordan Gottsacker on a vision plan for the space, incorporating public input. Some ideas include adding more shade, a bandshell, and a rink for roller and ice skating. They hope to level the sidewalk with the street, too, and add heaters in the winter.

Having the space could create opportunities for more community events, Krause said, like extending the Local Yokel Yuletide Art & Fine Craft Sale.

Bradley said he will work with local businesses, community groups and residents to determine what will be the best use of the space. The city is drafting a request for proposals for architects and designers. The goal is to finalize a project that could be eligible for funding in the 2025 budget.

