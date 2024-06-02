Uptown intersection to undergo construction for about a year, officials say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is coming to Uptown, officials reported. It’ll begin on June 3.

Albuquerque’s Municipal Development said the construction will focus on the Indian School Road and Louisiana Boulevard intersection. It’ll be repaved, get new striping and a signal for pedestrians.

“That neighborhood has a lot of pedestrian traffic, and we want to make sure they have a safe way to cross Indian School,” said Department Director Jennifer Turner. “This is one of the best shopping districts in the city, and now, it will be one of the most pedestrian-friendly, too.”

On top of the other features, the medians and sidewalks will get new gravel. Right-hand turn lanes from Louisiana to Indian School are going to be removed while the project is underway.

Officials expect the work to be finished in the late spring of 2025.

