Upshur County officials vote to destroy serial killer’s former jail cell

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A cell in Upshur County that once held an East Texas serial killer who murdered three people in 1986, was voted to be destroyed during a meeting on Friday morning.

“He was a blight on this community,” said Kelly Heitkamp, a friend of victim Suzanne Harrison’s family.

In the summer of 1986, Jerry ‘Animal’ McFadden went on a killing spree, which included the kidnapping and killing of Suzanne Harrison and two of her friends while they were on a trip to Lake Hawkins.

The Upshur County Commissioners decided on whether to destroy or to preserve the jail cell where McFadden was behind bars.

“You’re not memorializing those victims,” said Richard Smith, a friend of Harrison’s family. “You’re sensationalizing that criminal, that killer.”

If kept, they were proposing leaving the cell as a remembrance for the three victims.

That idea was strongly opposed by the victim’s families.

“I think it’s important to blow out the entire cell,” said Heitkamp. “The walls, the floor, the ceiling. It’s not about who’s name is on it. It’s the fact that it would still exist.”

McFadden has been convicted of killing three people nearly 40 years ago. A family friend of Harrison said he couldn’t believe it was even being considered.

“First of all, I was outraged,” said Smith. “My wife started crying when she heard, and she don’t even know the family. She just thought those poor families.”

Smith also expressed his anger over what he said was a lack of communication between the court and the families over the proposal, adding more meetings should have been held.

“If you would have done that, had the decency to call this family right then when it was thought about, and said ‘what do y’all think about it’ these poor families wouldn’t have come down here today,” he said.

After it was all said and done, the court ruled to destroy McFadden’s cell but, frustrations remain.

“I’m still mad because these poor families had to be brought down for this when they didn’t have to be,” Smith said.”

