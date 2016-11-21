Upscale Florida Resort Community Shaken by Its First-Ever Police Shooting

A quiet Florida beach community was rattled by warnings to get inside their homes and lock their doors after a member of the police department was shot for the first time in the town's history.

The officer for the city of Sanibel, located on a barrier island off Florida's Gulf coast, was shot in his shoulder Sunday night during a routine stop.

Read: Sheriff's Deputy Shot Dead in 'Execution' While Investigating Suspicious Van

Officials initially warned residents of the upscale resort community to stay away from their windows as multiple agencies worked three separate crime scenes related to the incident.

The Sanibel Causeway, which connects the island with mainland Florida, was also briefly closed.

The officer, identified as Jarred Ciccone, was inside his vehicle completing a traffic citation when he was shot by a passing motorist, according to a Monday morning press release from the City of Sanibel.

"The subject was arrested at his home after a shootout with police. The Sanibel Police Department appreciates the cooperation of the residents of our community during this event," the release said.

WINK reports the suspect has been Identified as Sanibel resident John Webster Hay.

Hay, 49, was arrested on attempted murder charges in the first degree and ordered held without bond in Lee County Jail.

Ciccone, who was reportedly treated and released, was one of four cops across three states who were shot in a 24-hour period over the weekend.

Read: Cop Sobs In Arms of Stranger Who Brought Him Food After Fellow Iowa Officers Die

Two of the officers were shot in Missouri. In another incident, a San Antonio Police Officer was shot dead during a traffic stop in West Texas.

A suspect in the deadly shooting remained at large as of Monday morning.

Watch: Police Sergeant Who Correctly Predicted He Would Be Shot While on Duty Dies

Related Articles: