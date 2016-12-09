UPS Driver Who Spotted 'Call 911' Scrawled on Package Helps Save Captive Woman

A UPS driver has been hailed as a hero after cops say he helped to save a Missouri woman who'd been beaten and held captive by her husband for more than 15 hours.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department Sergeant T.J. Wild told KMOV that the driver "made a huge difference" in the case, which unfolded Tuesday after he was called to the home to pick up a package.

According to police, the driver arrived that morning and, as he took the package from the woman, she wrote "contact 911" on it.

The concerned driver did just that and deputies soon arrested 33-year old James Jordan.

According to court documents, the woman was prevented from leaving the home or using the phone starting Monday. Authorities allege Jordan beat her, put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

Jordan allegedly dragged her back into the house by her hair when she tried to run away.

Meanwhile, the couple's 3-year-old child was allegedly locked in his room with no food or water during the ordeal.

Jordan is charged with domestic assault, sodomy, felonious restraint, unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. His bond is set at $100,000.

