UPS Driver Rescues Family From Burning Home After Spotting Flames During His Shift

Maybe UPS should really stand for Unbelievable Porch Savior.

A driver for the package delivery service in Massachusetts rescued a family from their burning home during his shift.

Delivery man Paul Pereira was delivering his last package in the Haverhill neighborhood Monday when he noticed a house’s porch engulfed in flames.

He immediately dashed up to the front door, and alerted the family to the fire.

According to reports, a mother and daughter were inside the house, but didn’t realize the smoke was coming from their home.

In a video posted to YouTube, Pereira could then be seen getting a garden hose, and putting the fire out himself.

Other members of the community appeared to lend a helping hand, and by the time the fire department arrived, the fire was out.

“He better get a promotion,” a bystander says in the video.

It is unclear how the fire started.

