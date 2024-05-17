UPS driver in Orange County shot dead behind wheel of parked van

A gunman who reportedly drove up alongside a parked UPS truck in Orange County and fired several rounds at the driver, killing him Thursday has been taken into custody, authorities announced.

Officers with the Irvine Police Department responded to calls of the deadly shooting at Chrysler and Bendix streets in what appears to be the Goodyear Business Park at around 3 p.m.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation revealed the shooting suspect, described as a white male, wearing a dark-colored shirt and hat, as well as a face mask, drove up to the parked UPS van, fired at the driver as he was sitting behind the wheel and fled the area without ever getting out of the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, the driver was still behind the wheel, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pulled from the vehicle while police attempted life saving measures. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on the sidewalk.

Irvine police detectives on the scene of a deadly shooting of a UPS driver on May 16, 2024. (OnScene TV)

Video of the scene showed a heavy presence of police and fire department personnel. The area was cordoned off and a canopy was placed over the victim’s body, as investigators began combing through the area for evidence. Several evidence markers, likely shell casings from the fired ammunition, were seen on the ground.

A man who works in one of the nearby buildings, identified only as F. Ferguson, told OnScene TV, a video news agency, that they heard several gunshots from their office, but thought the noise was jackhammering from a nearby construction site.

“From what I’ve been told, [the UPS driver] sometimes parks here and just takes a break,” Ferguson added.

Just after 5:30 p.m., authorities with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported road closures at Santiago Canyon Boulevard between Jamboree and Irvine Lake due to police activity.

Aerial footage of that scene captured by Sky5 showed two SWAT vehicles and several officers in a standoff with a man inside of a silver truck.

Authorities were seen breaking one of the rear windows and deploying a gas inside the vehicle before releasing a K-9. The suspect was then pulled out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

A motive for the deadly shooting is under investigation, but authorities said it does not appear robbery motivated as nothing was taken from the driver.

