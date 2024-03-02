Uprooted trees, debris causing road closures across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As high winds make their way through the Las Vegas valley, drivers may be experiencing road closures and blocked lanes due to debris and uprooted trees.

According to Metro police, a piece of debris flew off the California Hotel causing officers to block off the surrounding streets to traffic.

A piece of debris flew off the California Hotel causing officers to block off streets to traffic as high winds made their way across the valley. (KLAS)

An uprooted tree near Tropicana Avenue and Andover Drive near Boulder Highway blocked multiple lanes around 1 p.m., police said.

Several traffic lights around the valley were also out Saturday including at the intersections of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, Lone Mountain Road and Fort Apache Road, and Sahara Avenue and the I-15.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a high wind warning starting at 7 a.m. and ending on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Harry Reid International Airport also saw over 300 delays on Saturday and 53 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

