Upper Tampa Bay Park closed after controlled burn turns into brush fire

The Upper Tampa Bay Park in Oldsmar is closed until further notice after a controlled burn turned into a brush fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started as a controlled burn at the park, located at 8001 Double Branch Road. Controlled or prescribed burns are used to manage forest growth and prevent large, devastating wildfires in the future.

Around 2:45 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a smoke investigation along West Hillsborough Avenue, the fire department said in a news release. Crews tracked the smoke to the controlled burn, and officials on the scene asked them to stand by for assistance.

“Due to an unexpected wind shift, the prescribed burn spotted over into another area of the park,” the news release states.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue called 16 units to the park and worked with the Florida Forest Service to contain the blaze. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Department also provided air support.

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire was over 90% contained and involved 100-125 acres. No injuries or evacuations were reported, and no further information was immediately available.