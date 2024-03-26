Upper St. Clair 8th-grader wins Western Pennsylvania Spelling Bee for 3rd time

An eighth-grader at Fort Couch Middle School in the Upper St. Clair School District won the Western Pennsylvania Spelling Bee for the third time.

Raana Parchury won in 2020 when he was in fourth grade and again in 2023 as a seventh-grader.

Seventy-seven students from grades four through eight participated in the spelling bee.

The winning word was “phenology.”

Raana will go on to represent western Pennsylvania at the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C. in May.

