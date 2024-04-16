Upper Southampton man charged with harassing, threatening Bucks County judges

A 62-year-old Upper Southampton man is facing felony charges for allegedly threatening and harassing a Bucks County magisterial judge and then showing up at the front door of a Common Pleas Court judge seeking help with a lawsuit.

Bradford Everette Wilson currently has active civil suits filed in Bucks County Common Pleas and U.S. Eastern District Court against his neighbors, Upper Southampton Township and its police department, and a Bucks County District Judge, according to court records.

Bucks County detectives allege Wilson started a campaign of harassment against a Bucks County district judge last year after he was found guilty of harassment and criminal trespassing.

The same district judge also dismissed a civil lawsuit Wilson filed against his neighbor seeking a $12,000 judgment, the maximum allowed in magisterial court.

In August 2023, that judge held Wilson for trial on new misdemeanor and summary charges of stalking, harassment and terroristic threats, according to the affidavit.

A few weeks later Wilson filed his federal lawsuit and allegedly made threatening remarks against the district judge in court documents. The threats led the judge to take steps to get additional security at his personal home, the affidavit said.

In February, Wilson allegedly showed up at the home of a Bucks County Court of Common Pleas judge seeking help with a 2022 civil suit he filed against his neighbor, the affidavit said.

Wilson was arraigned last week on felony and misdemeanor charges of retaliation against a prosecutor or judicial official, and other offenses including stalking and harassment and held on bail.

He had no legal representative listed on the docket for either active criminal case.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What we know about Upper Southampton man accused of harassing judges