Upper Room Ministries celebrates Resurrection Day

The congregation at Upper Room Ministries rejoiced during Resurrection Sunday with performances from the youth and powerful words of wisdom from its pastors.

The service at 3575 NE 15th St. drew a crowd to worship on Easter Sunday.

Pastor Pearlie Shelton delivers the Resurrection Day sermon to parishioners on Easter Sunday at Upper Room Ministries in Gainesville.

"If you got breath in your body, you should praise him," said pastor Karl Anderson. "There is no greater love than a man who laid his life for a friend."

Anderson shared the events that were leading up to Easter Sunday, which included the community fish fry and the Easter Eggstravaganza, which were all free to the community.

He also shared how they host food giveaways every Tuesday.

Pastor Karl Anderson welcomed members and guests to Upper Room Ministries during its Easter Sunday service.

"We want to meet the needs of the community and address the food insecurity," Anderson said.

McArthur Shelton II, the youth pastor at Upper Room, thanked the parents of the community for allowing church members to guide the children.

"We thank you for allowing your children to come and be a part of this ministry," Shelton said. "We're excited for the opportunity to serve. Let God have his way in this place as we celebrate his resurrection."

The praise dancers performed during the Easter Sunday service at Upper Room Ministries in Gainesville.

Children from the youth ministry dressed in purple and gold and gave a praise performance.

"While you're trying to figure it out, God already worked it out," Anderson said. "God will put angels in your situation for you to rise up to the occasion. Don't cry, he's still alive. Don't weep, he's not asleep."

The Upper Room Ministries praise team performed in the pulpit on Easter Sunday in Gainesville.

Pastor Pearlie Shelton referenced Matthew 28:1-10, detailing how Mary Magdalene found the tomb empty where Jesus was risen.

Shelton thanked Jesus for his sacrifice.

"Thank you for coming knowing what the mission would be and the persecution you would face," Shelton said. "You laid down your life for a friend. It's important that we show the power of his resurrection through our lives."

"Sometimes when we are told about the mission, we run from it," Shelton said. "I'm glad he stuck to the mission because of him I have a right to life. All I know is that he lived because he lives on inside of me."

Shelton commended Anderson for hosting free events for the community leading up to Easter Sunday.

"It wasn't about finding eggs, it was about bringing people together during tough times and it gave people an opportunity to talk about Jesus Christ," Shelton said. "Jesus hung out with the public. We can't do what we do inside of the four walls."

