Upper Peninsula facing more than 2 feet of snow, power outages, blizzard conditions

Michiganders in parts of the Upper Peninsula woke up Wednesday to several inches of snow and a blizzard warning for two counties, with an accumulation of two feet or more expected.

In addition, by late Wednesday morning, at least 12,000 homes and offices were reported without power, including the National Weather Service in Negaunee Township, near Marquette, which meteorologists there said was operating on a backup generator.

Snow covers the roadway on M-64 near County Park Road in Bergland Township on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

"It happens," Jonathan Voss, a weather service meteorologist, told the Free Press, adding that a blizzard in April or May in the U.P. isn’t common, but it isn’t unheard of, either. "I wouldn’t say it happens every year, but it’s not rare to the point that you don’t see it."

Last year, he said, it snowed in May; and in 2007, the area was hit with a 3-foot blizzard.

"Do not travel unless absolutely necessary," the weather service warned Yoopers, urging anyone who does drive somewhere to have an emergency kit, and if stranded, to remain in their vehicle and not venture off. "Stay inside and stay safe."

The weather service first issued storm warnings early Tuesday, cautioning residents on social media that "heavy wet snow" was expected through at least Thursday as a low-pressure system lifted into the Great Lakes. Regionally, the snowfall was variable, with some places not much, but others with a foot or more.

By late Tuesday, Menominee County emergency services reported "extreme weather and road conditions," with several trees down and vehicles becoming stuck in the roadway and sliding off roads into ditches.

Voss added that Marquette Sawyer International, the region’s main airport, was snowed in, too.

On top of the snow, the weather service said, there were gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph along Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw, causing blowing snow and reducing visibilities. The wet snow, combined with strong winds, the weather service said, could cause considerable damage.

In Marquette and Baraga counties, which have higher elevations, more than 2 feet of snow are expected. There is a blizzard warning in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, after that, forecasters said, more snowfall is expected but will eventually taper off.

But that was little consolation to residents Wednesday morning who are ready for winter to end. When the weather service asked rural U.P. residents on Facebook to weigh in with their local totals: "Let us know the time, location, and how much has fallen."

"About 6 inches of heavy wet snow stuck to the trees," one Yooper, who identified his location as "the hills just above Munising," commented. He posted a photo, and wrote, the weight of the snow was so intense, he could "hear branches breaking under the load."

