Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference held at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The importance of this conference is to exchange ideas. This event allows beekeepers to pass along their knowledge to one another while being able to learn more.

“Today is a busy day,” said Joel Lantz, Founder of Superior Beekeeping Club. “There are beekeepers here from all over Minnestoa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. It is a gathering of passionate crazy people. Lots of things happening, we have sessions on introduction to beekeeping so things for new beekeepers. We have things for old beekeepers. We even have an old timer’s panel of beekeepers, I am one. Making candles and other things from products of the hive, we have that. We just had a wonderful keynote speaker, Dr. Meghan Milbrath who talked about bee anatomy. So, something for everyone.”

Lantz says one out of three people east because of bees, they pollinate our crops. If we did not have bees one out of three people would not have food to eat.

“Pollination is critical, we are such a fruit and vegetable state but especially certain parts of the state,” said Rich Wieske, President of Michigan Beekeepers Association, “If it was not for pollinators are agricultural would really be hurting, so much of our agriculture depends on that especially in Michigan. It is one of the reasons we have such a diverse variety of fruits, crops. I mean, when you have honeybees in an environment it boosts the whole. The more honeybees you have the more fruits, vegetables, blooms, insects, birds, other animals you have. It is just spiraling out of benefit for the whole environment, everything is connected.”

If you want to become a beekeeper or learn more about the process, Michigan State University provides courses just for that.

“So, at Michigan State Extension we have quite a few programs and offerings for beekeepers,” said Meghan Milbrath, Assistant Professor at Michigan State University. “We do monthly webinars for beekeepers, we come to lots of conferences, we partner a lot with the local bee clubs. We provide education and talks. We have a YouTube channel that we provide for beekeepers, and we have a few online courses including one that is called “Pollinator Champion”. It is about all of our pollinators in Michigan, and another one called “Is Beekeeping Right for Me?” for people who are interested in becoming beekeepers.

If you would like to learn more about course offerings, click here.

