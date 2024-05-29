The upper Mississippi River is vital to Wisconsin. I'm excited to keep telling its story.

In the two years I've worked for the Journal Sentinel, you may have found yourself wondering, "Why does a newspaper in Milwaukee have someone reporting on the Mississippi River?"

It's not just because I'm partial to Wisconsin's west coast. Our state borders the Mississippi, but the river often seems like an afterthought in conversations about our ecological and economic vitality. I seek to create a better understanding of its history, its challenges and what we can do to alleviate them.

Part of that history is the formation of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, the subject of my latest story. This month, it's celebrating its 100th birthday.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Madeline Heim is shown at work on a tributary of the Mississippi River near Nelson, Wisconsin.

Q: How important is the Mississippi River refuge to the wildlife that call it home?

The refuge provides vital food and habitat for hundreds of species of fish and wildlife, including many that are threatened or endangered. Hundreds of thousands of acres of mostly undisturbed wetlands, marshes and forests are somewhat hard to come by these days, making this a prime destination for birds and other wildlife to live or just pass through on their migration journey.

Although it may look like just another stretch of river, it looks that way because of the protections from development the refuge has afforded.

Q: There is a sense that the river is enduring, but often, you write about its fragility. Why is that?

People might think that the Mississippi River is so large and industrious that it can take care of itself. But changes that humans have made to it, as well as the effects of climate change, have robbed it of some of that ability.

Often, when we hear about climate change and fragile ecosystems worth saving, they are stories from the coasts or from remote wilderness areas. But many people living in the Mississippi River basin — America's heartland — are experiencing those things too. Their stories deserve telling just as much, and their problems need to be uncovered to pave the path forward.

Q: What can Wisconsin residents learn from the Mississippi River?

Rivers are an eternal reminder that everything is connected, and the Mississippi is a powerful example of that. Not only is it a vehicle for millions of tons of goods traversing the nation and beyond, it's also a flowing snapshot of everything that happens on the landscape its drainage basin covers (nearly half the continental U.S., including the majority of Wisconsin).

The nutrients that run off farm fields in the Midwest eventually pollute the Gulf, for example. And on the part of the river that borders Wisconsin, sediment from further upstream is making backwater channels shallower.

Though this can feel disheartening, I think it presents an opportunity to be mindful about how our livelihoods are intertwined through water with those who live far away, and to learn to work together on solutions. In my own reporting, this mindset has challenged me to ascribe less to geographical borders and think more about our common threads.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Madeline Heim is pictured at Buena Vista Park in Alma, Wisconsin, overlooking the Mississippi River.

Q: What's your favorite way to experience the river?

I've kayaked, swam in and boated on the Mississippi, but my favorite way to experience it is from above — particularly from one of the blufftops in the Driftless Region. It gives you a sense of how massive and timeless the river is, and for me, puts anything I'm dealing with at the moment in perspective.

My personal favorite place to catch these views are at Buena Vista Park in Alma, Wisconsin. But there are plenty of great places along the river to do so, including Wyalusing State Park in southwest Wisconsin and Grandad Bluff in La Crosse.

Madeline Heim is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about environmental issues in the Mississippi River watershed and across Wisconsin. Contact her at (920) 996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com.

