Upper Arlington Police Division promotes Lt. Keith Hall to police chief

Lt. Keith Hall will be the Upper Arlington Police Division's new police chief starting Monday, April 8, the city announced Thursday.

Hall, who has been with the police division since 2000, has previously served as a patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, and most recently as the lieutenant overseeing criminal investigations and support services, according to a city news release.

“With his extensive experience, dedication, and vision for the future of law enforcement in Upper Arlington, I am confident Chief Hall will lead our Police Division with integrity and distinction,” City Manager Steve Schoeny said in the prepared release.

Hall replaces former Chief Steve Farmer, who retired in February after five years with the Upper Arlington Police Division.

Hall was previously considered for the chief job in 2016, but he was passed over for Tracy Hahn, Upper Arlington's first female police chief who retired in 2018.

Hall's appointment comes after GovHR USA, an Illinois-based staffing firm, conducted a nationwide search for Upper Arlington's new chief, according to the release.

