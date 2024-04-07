Upper Arlington cancels class last-minute for eclipse Monday, citing 'staffing challenges'

Upper Arlington City Schools announced late Sunday afternoon that all schools in the district, including Burbank Early Childhood School and the UA Online Academy, will now be closed Monday due to "staffing challenges."

Upper Arlington City Schools is the latest — and latest — district to cancel classes Monday for the total solar eclipse.

The district announced late Sunday afternoon that all Upper Arlington schools, including Burbank Early Childhood School and the UA Online Academy, will now be closed Monday due to "staffing challenges."

Upper Arlington had previously planned to release students early.

"Our entire staff values the importance of education and understands the implications of a school closure on families," the district wrote in an Instagram post. "Unfortunately, the uniqueness of the circumstances surrounding the eclipse have placed us with staffing challenges that impact our ability to safely supervise all students."

All Upper Arlington schools - including Burbank Early Childhood School and the UA Online Academy - will now be closed tomorrow, Monday, April 8. Our entire staff values the importance of education and understands the implications of a school closure on families. pic.twitter.com/qLcdyUYvGj — UA Schools (@UA_Schools) April 7, 2024

"At this point, we decided it was best to make the call now and give families time to arrange for any childcare needs," it added.

South-Western City Schools made a similar abrupt change-of-plans on Friday, when it announced it would close schools on Monday. The district also cited staffing concerns as the reason.

Other local districts canceling classes Monday include Columbus City Schools, Dublin City Schools, Hilliard City Schools and Olentangy Local School District.

Sheridan Hendrix is a higher education reporter for The Columbus Dispatch. Sign up for Extra Credit, her education newsletter, here.

shendrix@dispatch.com

@sheridan120

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Upper Arlington abruptly cancels Monday classes for the solar eclipse