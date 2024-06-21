Upper Applegate Fire: Level 1 evacuation warning south of Jacksonville

The Upper Applegate Fire burning in southwest Oregon has brought evacuation warnings south of Jacksonville.

The fire was estimated at 120 acres Thursday night with multiple fire crews and resources engaging the blaze "in an aggressive initial attack," according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

A level 1 evacuation warning — meaning be prepared to leave — has been issued for an area south of the small town of Ruch and north of McKee Bridge, a popular recreation area. The evacuation order includes: Eastside Road south of Little Applegate Road to north of McKee Bridge.

The fire appears to be burning north of Applegate Reservoir.

"Additional resources will be arriving to work overnight," ODF said in a news release. "Cooler temperatures this evening will naturally decrease fire activity and help firefighters to make further progress."

The fire appears to be burning on the ridgeline between Upper Applegate and Little Applegate.

Highway 62 Fire stopped

ODF said fire crews are making good progress on the Highway 62 Fire in Shady Cove.

"It’s been caught at 75 acres and is now 40% lined," ODF said late Thursday night. "Resources will continue to work on lining the fire and mopping up tonight."

