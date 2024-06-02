UPMC takes former patients to Kennywood Park for National Cancer Survivors Day

UPMC celebrated cancer survivors with a special day at Kennywood Park.

National Cancer Survivors Day is June 2. UPMC took its Children’s Hospital “Survivorship Clinic” patients and their families to Kennywood Park for free to recognize the day.

The survivorship program provides resources for patients into their adulthood.

Survivors said the visit to the park was a great way for people to get together.

“To see everyone so happy, so healthy, living life - we get to be a community together,” said cancer survivor Hannah O’Toole, “Sharing stories but also just to do fun things.”

O’Toole said she hopes the event will give people in treatment hope as they fight their battles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 people killed, 7 people hurt in Penn Hills shooting, police say Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Beltzhoover neighborhood Pilot ordered to prevent 9/11 hijacked plane from reaching Washington D.C., retires VIDEO: Thousands of people visit Pittsburgh to see Kenny Chesney, celebrate Pride, enjoy festivities DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts