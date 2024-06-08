Uphill battle to change NYC sanctuary status

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York continues to grapple with what to do with migrants arrested for allegedly committing crimes.

The New York City Council will consider a bill that could get rid of the city’s sanctuary status. Being a “sanctuary city” prevents police, jail, and other officials from working with immigration authorities to deport migrants.

“I am a bit conflicted as to what is the right approach,” said Jesse Sanchez from Queens.

Sanchez said his parents immigrated to the United States legally from the Dominican Republic. He sympathizes with hundreds of thousands of people who have come to the city in recent years— but he also understands the recent concerns about crime. He is not sure whether or not New York should remain a sanctuary city.

More Local News

“Handling the matter in a humane way, so that it’s beneficial to the city and the people that live here for their safety and for everybody,” Sanchez said reflecting on any changes he would like to see.

The rationale behind being a sanctuary city is that ICE could go after immigrants, including children, who have done nothing wrong. There is also concern that undocumented witnesses to crimes might not come forward.

But now a bipartisan group of lawmakers say the law is being exploited.

“People who have come here illegally, and commit crimes, have more protections than mobsters and drug dealers,” said Joe Borelli, the New York City Council minority leader.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

PIX11 News Headlines

PIX11 News spoke with one contractor who works in a migrant shelter who agrees the city’s status should change. She did not want her face shown for fear of losing her job.

“They commit so many crimes, and they don’t even go to jail, as opposed to someone who grew up here,” she said.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, a Democrat from Queens, said the bill to change sanctuary status will get the normal consideration any proposed law would — but she seemed lukewarm when asked about what the ideal working relationship between ICE and the NYPD looks like.

“I’m not sure there is an ideal situation in those types of circumstances,” Adams said. “Each circumstance on its own merit.”

PIX11 News also reached out to the New York Immigration Coalition.

“Borelli and [Councilman Bob] Holden’s anti-immigrant bill is simply about polling and politics. If they actually cared about public safety, they would look at the evidence that proves cities with sanctuary policies are much safer for all residents. In spite of their small-minded and divisive distractions, we will continue building a New York that works for everyone,” said Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.